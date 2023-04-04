Great Plains Health joined hospitals across Nebraska in raising the Donate Life flag on Tuesday to honor organ and tissue donors.

Ivan Mitchell, CEO of the hospital, spoke about the ongoing need for donations that save lives.

Last year in Nebraska, 87 deceased organ donors, 538 tissue donors and 42 living donors gave the gift of life. More than 315 recipients received lifesaving organ transplants and thousands received tissue transplants.

Introduced in 2006, the Donate Life flag has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance and hope honoring those touched by donations and transplantation, Mitchell said.

“Today we raise the flag for the donors, the ones who said ‘yes,’” Mitchell said, “to giving of themselves never knowing who would benefit from their gift.”

Boston Pettera, of North Platte, Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen, said her platform was inspired by the deaths of her grandmother and a close family friend.

“My platform is the Power of One organ donation,” Pettera said. “My close family friend died during spring break in Alabama.”

She said the friend was close to her age, and she was amazed how many lives he saved through his organ donations.

“I’m trying to teach others about the importance of organ donation,” Pettera said. “My friend saved over 200 lives with tissue and organ donations.”

The flag raising took place earlier in the morning, while the ceremony took place inside GPH due to strong winds and cold temperatures.