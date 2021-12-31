Donations for Colorado fire victims to be collected in North Platte Bomgaars parking lot

Donations are being collected in North Platte for people affected by the fires in Colorado.
A 53-foot trailer for donations will be in the north end of the Bomgaars parking lot, 510 E. Philip Ave., starting at 3 p.m. Friday and will remain until it is full, organizer Char Merrill-Swalberg said.
The trailer was donated by Stapleton Fire Chief Frank Kramer, she said.
Items that will be accepted include water, blankets, non perishable food, large trash bags, shovels, work gloves, coats, gloves, hats, baby items, pet food and supplies, hand warmers/foot warmers, flashlights, large baggies, paper goods and hygiene products, according to a Facebook post by Merrill-Swalberg. Monetary donations also may be made.