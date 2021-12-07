 Skip to main content
Donors needed as blood supply reaches historic lows
Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels, according to a press release.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Blood donation opportunities

The North Platte Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center, 1111 S. Cottonwood St., is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org/give.

There are also donation opportunities in the community.

Keith County

» Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Petrified Wood Gallery, 418 E. First St., Ogallala.

» 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Community Building, 205 N. Oak St., Paxton.

Lincoln County

» Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Eagles Club, 620 N. Chestnut St., North Platte.

» 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Ramada Inn, 2102 S. Jeffers St., North Platte.

» 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Presbyterian Church, 1901 W. Leota St., North Platte.

Red Willow County

» 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at the McCook Community Building, 1412 W. Fifth St, McCook.

» 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 29 at the McCook Community Building, 1412 W. Fifth St., McCook.

