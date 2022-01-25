 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas Frank to speak on 2020 election integrity
Douglas Frank to speak on 2020 election integrity

A presentation Wednesday in North Platte will focus on election integrity.

Douglas Frank will speak at 7 p.m. at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road. Frank, an Ohio scientist and mathematician, claims to have found mathematical proof that 2020 general election results were manipulated nationally. He is an associate of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Organizers say he will share evidence of election anomalies in Nebraska and vulnerabilities in election systems.

The event is sponsored by Lincoln County Feedyard and Loos Tales.

