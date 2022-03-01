Down to the wire: Two candidates join races for North Platte board of education, Lincoln County commissioner seats

A second candidate filed on Monday to run against incumbent Jo Ann Lundgreen for Ward 2 North Platte Public Schools Board of Education. Thomas Hagert II will challenge Lundgreen as both automatically advance to the general election.

David P. Huebner filed for a run against incumbent Kent Weems and challenger Todd Roe for the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat. This race will appear in the primary election in May with the top two advancing to the general election in November.

Huebner graduated from North Platte High School in 2005. He spent several years as a Border Patrol agent in South Texas before being promoted to a position in Washington D.C.

“I left a couple of really good offers there at the (Border Patrol) headquarters,” Huebner said. “We decided that we wanted to move home for family, to be near my folks to let them be grandparents and our kids be grandkids.”

After viewing life in different places of the country and the transformation going on, Huebner said North Platte is where they want to be.

“I think in North Platte and Lincoln County, we’re definitely blessed here,” Huebner said, “with strong public schools in the area, they’re fantastic, good health care and just a good, quality of life.”

Huebner said he has always been interested in politics and hopes to bring his knowledge to the commissioners board.

“I want to be a part of the process,” Huebner said. “I hope I can offer a well rounded personal experience to the position.”

He has a bachelor’s in business management and a master’s degree in homeland security and emergency management. Huebner said law enforcement is important and he wants to do all he can to make sure the county supports the people who protect it.

“They take care of us,” Huebner said. “We need to make sure we take care of them.”

Huebner ranches and helps with the family business at Huebner’s Lawn and Garden Center. His wife, Amanda, was recently hired as the principal at Sutherland Public Schools and they have two boys, 7 and 3 years old.

“I hope that I can offer well-rounded personal experience in government as a federal law enforcement agent,” Huebner said. “Also with my education, hopefully I can offer things I’ve learned through my education.”

His “restless loyalty” to the area and to the people he grew up around is one reason for jumping into the race.

“With a good upbringing, of course I can’t leave that out,” Huebner said, “and a solid Christian faith, I hope I can just be a well-rounded policy maker rooted in common sense.”

Hagert, general manager at Domino's in North Platte, wants to get involved to help improve services in the district.

“I want to do what I can to help in any way I can,” Hagert said. “Sitting back since COVID hit and watching how my own kids struggled with it, it just kind of opened my eyes in a new light.”

Hagert said there are a lot of kids who fall behind and need more help.

“I want to try to brainstorm and figure out something to help those kids get a better understanding of education and get the progress that they need,” Hagert said.

He said another concern was that more information should be on the district website concerning what the school board does.

“I’d like it to be more accessible,” Hagert said.

Hagert is married to Laura and they have three children ages 14, 12 and 8. He was born in North Carolina and his parents moved to North Platte in 1991.

Hagert graduated from North Platte High School and enlisted in the military, serving in Iraq in 2005-06 before moving back to North Platte in 2008.

