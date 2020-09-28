Downtown Association leaders: Canteen District's renovations should be mostly finished by Christmas

This year’s big push in Canteen District “renovations in progress” should be mostly finished by Christmas, three North Platte Downtown Association leaders said Monday.
They updated the Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee before that panel advanced an unrelated $400,000 forgivable loan related to Parkade Plaza’s scheduled sale this week.
If the City Council agrees Oct. 6, Shae and Jeff Caldwell of North Platte would use the money to remodel and retrofit Parkade’s empty bays — notably the former Alco anchor space — after securing one or more tenants to fill them.
The Caldwells, owners of Whitetail Screen Print and Whitetail Cycle Sport, said they’re set to buy the strip mall Wednesday for $4 million from Noddle Cos. of Omaha. They’re using their own funds, Shae Caldwell said.
As Downtown Association treasurer, she first joined President Sarah Talbott and board member Alan Hirschfeld in reviewing the evolution of the group’s “street and above” portion of downtown’s “bricks” renovation.
The committee and City Council in February committed up to $500,000 in QGF funds for beautification to complement the city’s $2.81 million “street and below” reconstruction.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad is now resetting bricks first laid in 1916 on East Fifth Street between Jeffers and Dewey, the project’s sixth and final block, Hirschfeld said.
It expects to reopen that block and Dewey from Fourth to Sixth by the end of next week, after bricks are set in the Fifth and Dewey intersection around a Canteen District centerpiece, he told the citizens committee.
Renovation of three blocks of East Sixth Street started in late February and was done by June. A one-block pilot project on East Fifth from Dewey to Bailey Avenue was done in 2012.
The Downtown Association trio said many items are on order and others are being finalized so they can start on Paulsen’s heels.
“All of this should take shape in the next 60 days,” though planting of new trees and flowers must wait until spring, Hirschfeld said.
He thanked City Administrator Matthew Kibbon, City Engineer Brent Burklund and Public Service Director Layne Groseth for offering ideas to enhance the group’s vision.
For example, Hirschfeld said, city crews have been dressing up existing metal roofs over alleys after proposed translucent roofs were deleted as too expensive.
Groseth has suggested stringing LED lights in the alleys “so people will feel safe walking on them” from city parking lots, Talbott said.
He also recommended adding double-backed, 3-foot-by-4-foot digital video boards on each of Dewey’s two Canteen District blocks, Hirschfeld added.
They’ll go atop specially equipped decorative light poles blending with those now on East Sixth and planned for Dewey, East Fifth and near the project on Bailey Avenue. Installation might take until February, he said.
Caldwell plugged in a short string of the “festoon lighting” planned to run across and above Canteen District streets. Up to 99 different colors can be programmed, she said.
Hirschfeld said residents also should see two Canteen District metal arches on Dewey — anchored by unused 1916 bricks from the street reconstruction — before year’s end.
One will stand over the “bricks” entrance at East Fourth, with the other beckoning Dewey motorists at East B Street to keep right rather than take the “S-curve” left onto Jeffers Street.
Afterward, QGF committee members hammered out loan terms for Shae and Jeff Caldwell’s proposed Parkade remodeling loan to propose to the City Council.
The panel voted 3-0 for those terms, with members Brock Wurl and Josh Harm contributing to the discussion but abstaining because they’ve respectively done legal and financial work for the couple.
The Caldwells said the 36,000-square-foot former Alco space likely will be broken up for multiple tenants, though they wouldn’t rule out one large tenant.
Either way, they said, the Alco space — in use from Parkade’s 1978 opening until 2015 — needs updated fire sprinklers. It also has no restrooms compliant with the 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act.
Along with adding more doors, windows and internal walls and splitting HVAC and sprinkler systems, “the expense to divide that is pretty expensive,” Shae Caldwell said.
Committee members drafted loan terms so the Caldwells could use it to remodel Parkade’s two other vacant bays as well as the Alco space.
If adopted by the council, the couple could start drawing funds once they have their signed lease for any of those three spaces.
After a year for remodeling, amounts equivalent to one-fourth of those tenants’ payrolls and one-fourth of the city sales taxes they collect would be forgiven over the following three years.
After that, the Caldwells would have 10 years to pay back anything left at 3% interest. But if the loan balance ends up at or near $400,000, “it’s your nickel,” Keenan told them.
While the QGF loan involves the city “in the real estate,” he added, “we’re not picking (tenant) winners and losers because we don’t know who you’d be picking.”
Also Monday, the QGF committee endorsed a $95,000 small-business loan to Nick McNew so he can remodel a newly purchased building at 2424 E. Fourth St. for his growing McNew’s Unlimited LLC golf-cart business.
McNew also would have 10 years to repay his loan at 3% if the City Council approves Oct. 6. His funds would come from a 10% “set-aside” within the fund for small-business loans.
Voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to renew the fund and its underlying economic development plan as both have operated since they first approved QGF in February 2001.
