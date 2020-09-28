Downtown Association leaders: Canteen District's renovations should be mostly finished by Christmas

Either way, they said, the Alco space — in use from Parkade’s 1978 opening until 2015 — needs updated fire sprinklers. It also has no restrooms compliant with the 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act.

Along with adding more doors, windows and internal walls and splitting HVAC and sprinkler systems, “the expense to divide that is pretty expensive,” Shae Caldwell said.

Committee members drafted loan terms so the Caldwells could use it to remodel Parkade’s two other vacant bays as well as the Alco space.

If adopted by the council, the couple could start drawing funds once they have their signed lease for any of those three spaces.

After a year for remodeling, amounts equivalent to one-fourth of those tenants’ payrolls and one-fourth of the city sales taxes they collect would be forgiven over the following three years.

After that, the Caldwells would have 10 years to pay back anything left at 3% interest. But if the loan balance ends up at or near $400,000, “it’s your nickel,” Keenan told them.

While the QGF loan involves the city “in the real estate,” he added, “we’re not picking (tenant) winners and losers because we don’t know who you’d be picking.”