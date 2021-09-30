 Skip to main content
Drawndown at Johnson Lake scheduled to start Nov. 2
The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will lower the water level this fall at Johnson Lake in preparation for maintenance at the Johnson No. 2 hydro plant that is tentatively scheduled Nov. 2-11.

The drawdown at Johnson Lake is scheduled to begin Oct. 26 to an elevation about 6 feet below normal operation levels, according to CNPPID. The reservoir south of Lexington will slowly fill during the hydro plant outage and should return to normal elevations within a week of the end of the outage.

While the lakes are down, cabin owners who may wish to perform shoreline maintenance are reminded to contact Central to obtain any necessary permits before initiating such projects.

All drawdown plans are subject to change depending on river flows and rain events.

