Driver dies near Cozad after pickup leaves I-80, strikes concrete embankment

COZAD — A pickup driver died after his vehicle went into a ditch along Interstate 80 near Cozad, striking a concrete embankment. The crash is believed to have occurred early Thursday, but the State Patrol is still determining the time it happened.

Cozad Fire and Rescue was dispatched just before 8 a.m. Thursday after a passerby reported a possibly fatal crash on I-80 a mile west of Cozad.

State Patrol Trooper John Wagner said the Dodge pickup was westbound when it left the roadway and entered the north ditch, entering a creek bed and striking a concrete embankment. The vehicle had heavy front end damage.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt but was not ejected from the vehicle, Wagner said. Air bags were deployed. A small dog found injured in the pickup was taken to Overton Veterinary Services by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Patrol was working to reach the driver’s next of kin from the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol is still investigating. They were assisted on scene by Cozad Fire and Rescue, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Eustis Body Shop.