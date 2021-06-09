Driver killed, three injured in rollover accident on I-80 between Lexington and Overton

LEXINGTON — A driver was killed and three passengers were injured Wednesday morning when a pickup pulling a camper rolled into the median on Interstate 80 between Lexington and Overton.

At 10:31 a.m. the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to mile marker 243 on I-80. Priority Medical Transport also headed to the scene.

A pickup had rolled onto its roof in the median. The camper it was towing was heavily damaged.

Soon after Lexington firefighters arrived on scene, Overton Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called for mutual aid. The Flight for Life helicopter from CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney was also dispatched; it landed in a field north of I-80.

Westbound traffic on I-80 was temporarily closed, but one lane reopened after the helicopter landed.

Lexington ambulances transported two passengers from the truck to Lexington Regional Hospital. Another was flown to Kearney. The extent of their injuries was not available on scene.

State Trooper Amanda Gardine said the driver was reported dead on scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol was working to notify the next of kin.

The vehicle’s occupants all had been wearing seat belts.