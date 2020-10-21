Drug Enforcement Administration's annual drug take-back day will be in Imperial

The Drug Enforcement Administration plans a drug take-back day every year to collect prescription drugs that could fall into the wrong hands.
On Saturday, the DEA will hold its 19th annual event. The closest collection site to North Platte is at the Imperial Police Department.
Locally, Community Connections conducts a monthly take-back event on the third Saturday of the month. The next one is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Platte River Mall.
The DEA’s nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
“We encourage everyone to let us help dispose of their unused and unwanted medications so that they don’t end up being diverted for unintended purposes — like ending up in the school yard, watersheds or being sold on the street,” said Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr.
DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication. In addition, DEA will also accept vape pens or other e-cigarette devices, but only after batteries have been removed. Liquids, including intravenous solutions; syringes and other sharps; and illegal drugs cannot be dropped off. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
To learn more about DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day or to locate collection sites, visit deatakeback.com.
