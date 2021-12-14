During work session, North Platte City Council discusses annexing Lee Bird Field, areas around it

But Clark noted that the airport isn’t contiguous to city limits and can’t be legally annexed without including some land in between.

“We had to figure out a way to get to that point, if that’s what the city wants to do,” she said.

Three bordering “study areas” — with Lee Bird’s by far the largest — would be proposed for annexation, each requiring a separate ordinance.

If council members can start the process Jan. 4, it would take until March 15 to finish, Clark said. The Planning Commission would hold its hearing Jan. 25. Each annexation ordinance would need three “yes” votes, but state law doesn’t let city councils waive any votes in this case, she said.

No new land would be annexed south of U.S. 30 except the airport itself, Clark added. The plan wouldn’t touch a long, narrow strip along the North Platte River between current city limits and the airport, an area popular with local hunters.

North Platte businessman Alan Erickson owns 54.38 acres generally bordered by Orscheln Farm & Home, North Bicentennial Avenue, East Fourth and Newberry Access. Erickson sits on the North Platte Airport Authority board.