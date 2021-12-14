During work session, North Platte City Council discusses annexing Lee Bird Field, areas around it

Bringing Lee Bird Field and two connecting areas into city limits would take the rest of the winter if no one objects, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told the City Council Tuesday.
Clark, City Engineer Brent Burklund and Public Service Director Layne Groseth presented a study of issues and state laws affecting what would be North Platte’s first city-initiated annexation since 1977.
No residences are part of the nearly 2,000-acre proposal. It would extend city limits east between East Fourth Street and the Union Pacific tracks, narrow to cross the North Platte River and then widen south and east to cover the 102-year-old airport.
A preliminary resolution to trigger 2½ months of Planning Commission and council hearings and votes could come before the council as early as Jan. 4, Clark said at Tuesday’s nonvoting work session.
North Platte Regional Airport leaders asked the city to consider annexation, she said. That would enable the city to explore tax increment financing for Trego-Dugan Aviation to expand at the airport, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon — who was absent Tuesday — said last week.
A pending 20-year Lee Bird master plan envisions new offices and additional general-aviation hangars for Trego-Dugan west of the airport terminal.
But Clark noted that the airport isn’t contiguous to city limits and can’t be legally annexed without including some land in between.
“We had to figure out a way to get to that point, if that’s what the city wants to do,” she said.
Three bordering “study areas” — with Lee Bird’s by far the largest — would be proposed for annexation, each requiring a separate ordinance.
If council members can start the process Jan. 4, it would take until March 15 to finish, Clark said. The Planning Commission would hold its hearing Jan. 25. Each annexation ordinance would need three “yes” votes, but state law doesn’t let city councils waive any votes in this case, she said.
No new land would be annexed south of U.S. 30 except the airport itself, Clark added. The plan wouldn’t touch a long, narrow strip along the North Platte River between current city limits and the airport, an area popular with local hunters.
North Platte businessman Alan Erickson owns 54.38 acres generally bordered by Orscheln Farm & Home, North Bicentennial Avenue, East Fourth and Newberry Access. Erickson sits on the North Platte Airport Authority board.
Croell Inc.’s ready-mix plant covers the 220.4 acres between Erickson’s land, the railroad, the river and U.S. Highway 30. It narrowly touches city limits at and just east of the East Fourth-Newberry intersection.
Should Croell’s land fail to be annexed — either by council vote or legal challenge — Lee Bird would remain cut off from the city, Clark said.
But she added that all three areas taken together would easily meet the legal requirements of being contiguous to current city limits and “urban or suburban in character” due to that proximity.
Croell officials have been emailed about the city’s annexation interest, but city officials haven’t heard back from them, City Engineer Brent Burklund told the council.
City utilities already serve the airport as well as Erickson’s land, he added. Croell’s site has city electric service and uses water wells and septic tanks.
Should Croell request city water and sewer services after annexation, the city would extend them and assess costs to Croell, Burklund said.
Clark said she wouldn’t recommend immediately moving to extend the city’s 2-mile planning and zoning jurisdiction beyond the would-be annexation area.
Property owners inside that area would have up to a year to challenge their annexation in court. It’s best to wait until after that to extend the 2-mile zone, Clark said.
Council members posed a variety of technical questions, with Councilman Ty Lucas asking how the annexation would affect the percentage of city land now designated “substandard and blighted.”
That status opens up not only “regular” TIF but also homeowners’ access to state Sen. Mike Groene’s 2020 “microTIF” law, which enables partial property tax refunds for fixing up buildings at least 60 years old.
Bringing in the airport and the two connecting areas would lower North Platte’s TIF-eligible land percentage from its current 26.4% to 21.6%, Clark said.
“That gives us quite a bit of wiggle room in the future” to pursue future TIF projects or open up microTIF eligibility to interested neighborhoods, she said.