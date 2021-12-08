Dusty Trails offering horse-drawn tours of Scout's Rest Ranch, Lincoln County Historical Museum

Dusty Trails will offer horse-drawn tours of holiday displays at Scout’s Rest Ranch and the Lincoln County Historical Museum on three evenings this month.
Rides can be booked for this Sunday, 6-9:30 p.m.; Dec. 17, 6-9:30 p.m.; and Dec. 24, 6-10 p.m.
Book a seat on either the wagon or the Cinderella carriage for this one-of-a-kind Christmas tour. Each tour lasts approximately 20 to 30 minutes. Tours will check in and begin in the big parking lot at the Buffalo Bill Ranch. After touring the ranch lit up for the holidays, they’ll make their way to the nearby historical museum to view the Christmas Village displays.
Dusty Trails also offers carriage rides in the downtown Canteen District on Thursday nights through Dec. 30.
For prices and reservations, go to dustytrails.biz/upcoming-events