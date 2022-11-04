E Street to close between Jeffers and Dewey as water-main work continues

North Platte’s E Street will be closed in both directions starting Tuesday between South Jeffers and Dewey streets as reconstruction of Jeffers’ major water main continues north.

City Engineer Brent Burklund said Midlands Contracting Inc., the project’s contractor, will need to keep that block closed for about three weeks.

The water project, which started just south of Leota Street in August, will replace an aged main along Jeffers as far north as A Street.

“The race is against cold weather” to finish the project, Burklund said.

E Street also will be partly closed just north of Luigi’s restaurant to connect the rebuilt main with water lines heading west, he added.

The water main is being updated in advance of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s 2023 rebuilding of Jeffers from First to Leota streets.