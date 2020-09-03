Eagle Radio purchased the two North Platte Hometown Radio stations on Tuesday. Eagle regional manager Olivia Hasenauer said the opportunity opens up more coverage area with a total of five stations locally.
“As a company, we’re always looking to expand into different rural communities,” Hasenauer said. “We believe in serving our rural communities and serving rural America and all our current markets are all in small communities.”
Eagle Radio owns two other stations in western Nebraska, located in Alliance and Chadron, but the area between those stations and North Platte was uncovered.
“We just thought what a great opportunity for us to be able to expand, close our gap,” Hasenauer said. “We had a gap in our airwaves along Highway 26 and Highway 2, but KRNP and KZTL close the gap.”
She said the two North Platte stations have a strong signal and established clientele.
“As far as the employees go, they’ve got great employees with longevity with the company, with longevity with clients. So we wanted it all, from the signals to the employees,” Hasenauer said. “We saw a huge opportunity there.”
Changes will begin to take place slowly, Hasenauer said.
“Obviously this is very new for everybody, but there will be subtle changes, mostly with imaging,” Hasenauer said. “Most of the imaging now is Hometown Radio so we want to make sure we brand it with Eagle Communications.”
Hasenauer said that as far as format changes, “we haven’t gotten that far yet.”
KRNP 100.7 is a rock station and KZTL 93.5 is a country station. Eagle Radio’s three other local stations are KELN 97.1, KNPQ 107.3 and 1410 AM, which is simulcast on 98.1 FM KOOQ.
The Eagle Radio staff will continue with Hasenauer; Lewys Carlini as sales manager; Dave Lee, operations manager; and Christine Nelson, office and traffic manager.
Hasenauer said she welcomed phone calls at 308-532-1120 if there are questions about any of the stations.
