The annual Giving Day event helps collect funds for local nonprofit organizations in North Platte.

Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation presents the opportunity for people to donate to their favorite organization. The formal Giving Day is scheduled for May 3, but early giving is currently open and charitable gifts can be given online at northplattegiving.org.

There are other ways to give as well. Checks can be mailed to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1321, North Platte, NE 69103 or by dropping off funds at the Foundation office, 121 N. Dewey St.; Orr’s Draperies & Dry Cleaners, Westfield Shopping Center; Catholic School Endowment Trust, 601 S Tabor Ave.; Prairie Arts Center, 416 N Jeffers St.; and U-Save Pharmacy, 211 W. Leota St.

There are 80 local nonprofits donors can select from for funds with 100% of each donation going to the designated organization chosen by the donor.

The organizations can win cash prizes and earn matching funds. As of 1 p.m. on Monday, there was over $4,000 donated with a little more than eight days before Giving Day.

A list of the nonprofit organizations is available at northplattegiving.org.