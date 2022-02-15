Anna Junker becomes 3rd contender for North Platte school board Ward 1 seat

She believes the decision to close Osgood School and keep Lake open was made before the board took comments from the public.

She also questions how the board handled COVID-19 restrictions.

“I believe the board is taking their direction from the administration and what the district wants,” she said, “versus what those that elected them wanted.”

Concerning mask mandates, Junker said that as a nurse, she’s seen the long-term ramifications of children wearing masks play out in more intense sicknesses this year. She pointed to the reports that health officials have indicated masks were not as effective in stopping the spread as first thought.

Another aspect of her campaign is making certain teachers are heard.

“Maybe we can take some of the burden off of their shoulders,” Junker said. “They stay sometimes at the school until 10:30 at night because they have so much paperwork that they have to do.”

She said teachers came into the profession to teach and to make a difference in children’s lives.

“I feel like their hands have been tied by the school district,” Junker said, “because they have been handed basically a script and said this is what you’re going to teach day by day, don’t divert from it.”

