Annual fundraiser for North Platte Catholic Schools goes online this year

“It’s such an important fundraiser for us that not having it was not an option,” Dodson said. “We wanted to find a way to still be able to host the event, not only because we rely so much on the funds we raise from it, but also because it is an important community builder for our schools and North Platte.”

She said the virtual format presents some challenges, but also opportunities to expand the guest list and put a new spin in the 18th year of the event.

“The G.R.E.E.N. committee is partnering with many local businesses to offer a ‘party box’ that guests can purchase to host their own mini-G.R.E.E.N. gathering,” Dodson said. “The box includes charcuterie, adult beverages, dessert, a centerpiece and other G.R.E.E.N. goodies for up to eight people.”

The G.R.E.E.N. committee will deliver the party boxes before the event. Dodson said the committee has been working with the Cedar Room, Pal’s Brewery, Double Dips, Dave’s Place and the Flower Market to provide the supplies for the boxes.