Annual fundraiser for North Platte Catholic Schools goes online this year

One of the most successful fundraising events for North Platte Catholic Schools goes virtual this year due to COVID-19.
G.R.E.E.N. — Generating Resources for Educational Excellence Now — each year brings in more than $100,000 toward operating costs for the Catholic schools. Endowment Trust Director Wendy Dodson said the silent and live auctions will still take place, but bidding will be done on the G.R.E.E.N. website and mobile bidding platform.
The event will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
“In light of the current situation with COVID and all the regulations and restrictions that we’re dealing with trying to keep the kids in school,” Dodson said, “we really wanted to err on the side of caution and safety.”
The popular event annually brings people together for food and entertainment.
“As fun as the event is and as much as we wanted to bring people together to celebrate,” Dodson said, “we just didn’t think it was the most prudent thing to have an in-person event.”
The virtual G.R.E.E.N. will include the event’s usual components, including a Lucky Lotto drawing, silent and live auctions, Spirit Wagons and a Fund-A-Need donation appeal for special projects at McDaid and St. Patrick.
People interested in bidding need to register free of charge by visiting bidpal.net/green20 or by texting “green20” to 243725.
“It’s such an important fundraiser for us that not having it was not an option,” Dodson said. “We wanted to find a way to still be able to host the event, not only because we rely so much on the funds we raise from it, but also because it is an important community builder for our schools and North Platte.”
She said the virtual format presents some challenges, but also opportunities to expand the guest list and put a new spin in the 18th year of the event.
“The G.R.E.E.N. committee is partnering with many local businesses to offer a ‘party box’ that guests can purchase to host their own mini-G.R.E.E.N. gathering,” Dodson said. “The box includes charcuterie, adult beverages, dessert, a centerpiece and other G.R.E.E.N. goodies for up to eight people.”
The G.R.E.E.N. committee will deliver the party boxes before the event. Dodson said the committee has been working with the Cedar Room, Pal’s Brewery, Double Dips, Dave’s Place and the Flower Market to provide the supplies for the boxes.
Over the past 17 years, over $2 million has been raised through the G.R.E.E.N. event for the North Platte Catholic Schools. Dodson said the funds have been designated to a teacher retirement fund, general operations of McDaid Elementary and St. Patrick High School, school improvement projects and tuition assistance for students.
For more information, call the foundation office at 308-534-5939 or by email to w.dodson@npcschools.org.
