Applications open for North Platte Community College Kiewit Scholars Program

Applications are now open for the Kiewit Scholars Program at North Platte Community College.

The program allows qualified non-traditional and applied technology students, low-income individuals and GED recipients to receive financial assistance with tuition, fees and books.

The goal is to prepare students for entry or re-entry into the workforce by teaching them specific skill sets that improve their chances of obtaining employment and/or increasing wages.

They can earn certificates, diplomas and applied associate degrees in 24 months in the areas of information technology, medical office technology and the applied technologies. The applied technologies include automotive, auto body, building construction, electrical, diesel, welding and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

To help them succeed, Kiewit students have access to tutoring, outlined career expectations, job shadowing and guidance with resumes, cover letters and mock job interviews.

Applications for the Kiewit Scholars Program will be accepted until June 1.

More information is available through Janelle Higgins, program coordinator.

Call her at 308-535-3713 or email her at higginsj@mpcc.edu.