Applications open for North Platte Head Start program

The North Platte Head Start program has opened the application process for the 2020-21 school year.
Individuals or families with a preschool child 3 or 4 years old are asked to contact the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska North Platte Head Start at the following locations:
» For the North Platte full day/part year option, 1600 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., 308-534-0115.
» For North Platte part day/part year, 1600 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., 308-221-6920.
» For North Platte full day/full year, 920 E. 11th St., 308-534-2800.
The goal of the Head Start program is to enhance the cognitive social and emotional development of income-eligible children. The program also not only involves the parents in their children’s development but also helps those individuals make progress to their own goals — whether it be educational or employment-driven.
Those interested can also visit communityactionmidne.com for all Head Start and Early Head Start center contact information.