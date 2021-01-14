 Skip to main content
Applications open for North Platte Head Start program
Applications open for North Platte Head Start program

The North Platte Head Start program has opened the application process for the 2020-21 school year.

Individuals or families with a preschool child 3 or 4 years old are asked to contact the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska North Platte Head Start at the following locations:

» For the North Platte full day/part year option, 1600 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., 308-534-0115.

» For North Platte part day/part year, 1600 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., 308-221-6920.

» For North Platte full day/full year, 920 E. 11th St., 308-534-2800.

The goal of the Head Start program is to enhance the cognitive social and emotional development of income-eligible children. The program also not only involves the parents in their children’s development but also helps those individuals make progress to their own goals — whether it be educational or employment-driven.

Those interested can also visit communityactionmidne.com for all Head Start and Early Head Start center contact information.

