Area school districts, ESU 16 offers Child Find screenings

Local school districts and Educational Service Unit 16 are sponsoring an opportunity for parents of preschool children to participate in Child Find screenings this spring.

Child Find is a screening program for preschool children between the ages of birth and 5 years old. Professionals will be available to answer questions from parents regarding their child’s speech and language development, motor development, social/emotional development, hearing and learning skills.

Parents who suspect that their child may need special help in these areas are encouraged to call their school district. The local district will arrange for evaluation at a time and place convenient for the family.

ESU 16 serves Arthur, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins and Thomas counties.

Children between ages 5 and 21 may be referred to the school’s Student Assistance Team. That team provides suggestions for accommodation/modification. This referral may result in an evaluation for special help. Parents should contact their local school district to request this referral.

Further information is available from your local school district or the ESU 16 office, 308-284-8481.