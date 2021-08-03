As Aug. 10 deadline approaches, about 30% of Hershey School bond election ballots are in

About 1,500 mail-in ballots were sent out for the Hershey School bond election and as of Monday, only about 30% had been returned, Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell said.

The deadline for ballots to get to the clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Aug. 10, which is an earlier deadline than for regular elections.

“The main thing I want voters to know,” Rossell said, “is if they are a registered voter and have not received their ballot in the mail, they need to contact our office immediately so we can process a replacement ballot for them.”

Rossell said it is imperative the return envelope be signed by the voter.

“If it is not signed, we cannot count the ballot,” Rossell said. “We are doing our best to contact those people who returned them unsigned to come in and complete them.”

She encouraged voters to utilize the drop boxes as much as possible, especially the closer it gets to the Aug. 10 election day to ensure the ballot is received on time. There are two drop boxes, one on the south end of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office parking lot hear the alley and the other outside the south entrance to the courthouse.

Hershey Superintendent Jane Davis encouraged voters to return their ballots.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}