As Aug. 10 deadline approaches, about 30% of Hershey School bond election ballots are in

About 1,500 mail-in ballots were sent out for the Hershey School bond election and as of Monday, only about 30% had been returned, Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell said.
The deadline for ballots to get to the clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Aug. 10, which is an earlier deadline than for regular elections.
“The main thing I want voters to know,” Rossell said, “is if they are a registered voter and have not received their ballot in the mail, they need to contact our office immediately so we can process a replacement ballot for them.”
Rossell said it is imperative the return envelope be signed by the voter.
“If it is not signed, we cannot count the ballot,” Rossell said. “We are doing our best to contact those people who returned them unsigned to come in and complete them.”
She encouraged voters to utilize the drop boxes as much as possible, especially the closer it gets to the Aug. 10 election day to ensure the ballot is received on time. There are two drop boxes, one on the south end of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office parking lot hear the alley and the other outside the south entrance to the courthouse.
Hershey Superintendent Jane Davis encouraged voters to return their ballots.
“We held public meetings on July 19 and 20 and had a really great turnout,” Davis said. “We would love for all of our patrons to turn their ballots in.”
Davis said hershey.campaigninformation.org offers details about the project, or patrons can call her office at 308-368-5572.
“The website not only has information, but renderings and drawings and a section where patrons can ask questions, along with voting information,” Davis said.
The Hershey Public Schools Board of Education identified several facility needs that are included in the project.
“The proposed project solution consists of approximately 55,000 square feet of renovation of the existing facility and 30,000 square feet of new construction,” Davis said. “The design incorporates the 1959 addition and results in an educational facility that will serve the district well into the future.”
More by Job Vigil
5 stories that brought interesting people's journeys into your home
Reporter Job Vigil shares five stories he covered this year that offered a peek into people's lives.
It was amazing to hear about a chance meeting at college that led to her new friend’s mom saving Alex’s life by donating part of her liver.
An artist from small town Nebraska who accomplished national acclaim for his work really was an inspiration to me.
Kenzie and her family are friends of mine and when I heard of her plight and her recovery, it was just something I felt needed sharing.
Principal Mark Skillstad, and his daughter, Kinsey Skillstad, experience strange final year at St. Pat's
Mark's retirement and Kinsey's graduation both happened at the beginning of the pandemic. Their story of losing the opportunity to celebrate t…
These students, along with others from other countries, have been given a marvelous opportunity and I think it's important to hear about their…