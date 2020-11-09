As enrollment falls, North Platte Public School board tries to figure out why

Official enrollment figures for North Platte Public Schools continue to show a downward trend with last year’s number at 3,884 and the current enrollment at 3,697.

Each year, the official enrollment must be submitted to the state by the end of the day on Oct. 1. Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said after going through the data to verify enrollment, it was discovered that four students had been duplicated, dropping the number from 3,701 to 3,697.

“The more important piece is when we look at our class sizes, especially K through 5,” Simpson said, “you can start seeing the downward trend” as the kindergarten through fourth grade classes are near 250, compared to 300 in the high school grades.

He said the 187-student drop has a direct relationship to state aid that calculates out to a $1.6 million reduction.

“Dr. (Ron) Hanson sent out a pie graph to the board that shows where our students are going,” said board member Jo Ann Lundgreen. “It seems that over half have either left the community or left the state entirely, is that correct?”

Simpson said the district has tracked the students, and about half of them have moved out of the state or the community due to parents’ employment.