As enrollment falls, North Platte Public School board tries to figure out why

Official enrollment figures for North Platte Public Schools continue to show a downward trend with last year’s number at 3,884 and the current enrollment at 3,697.
Each year, the official enrollment must be submitted to the state by the end of the day on Oct. 1. Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson said after going through the data to verify enrollment, it was discovered that four students had been duplicated, dropping the number from 3,701 to 3,697.
“The more important piece is when we look at our class sizes, especially K through 5,” Simpson said, “you can start seeing the downward trend” as the kindergarten through fourth grade classes are near 250, compared to 300 in the high school grades.
He said the 187-student drop has a direct relationship to state aid that calculates out to a $1.6 million reduction.
“Dr. (Ron) Hanson sent out a pie graph to the board that shows where our students are going,” said board member Jo Ann Lundgreen. “It seems that over half have either left the community or left the state entirely, is that correct?”
Simpson said the district has tracked the students, and about half of them have moved out of the state or the community due to parents’ employment.
“We try to see the trends and why students are leaving,” Simpson said. “We see a lot of students are opting out of our district also, but we cannot ask the parents why they are opting out.”
Simpson said many students opting out are going to Maxwell and Hershey.
“We’ve spent a good amount of time analyzing this,” said board member Matt Pederson. “I’m sure I’m going to sound like a broken record, but this is something I’m passionate about in our district.”
Pederson said the percentages show that of the students leaving the district, 30% are opting out and 70% are leaving the community.
“I think this is an issue we hear about a lot, why these students are leaving our district,” Pederson said. “I think these numbers are important for people to analyze because it shows the majority of these students aren’t opting out of our district.”
He said the issue is a community issue and not just a North Platte Public Schools issue.
“I would like to encourage the community to really get behind the district,” Pederson said. “We are doing our best to increase those numbers.”
The board voted to approve the annual school district audit.
The board also approved several active policies. The district is undertaking an overall policy update, with most changes not taking place until August 2021. However, the active policies are either state or federal mandates and changes will take effect immediately.
The active policy changes were:
» No. 4025, sets professional boundaries between employees and students.
» No. 4031, deals with injury leave.
» No. 4270, staff payments during closure in the event of weather, a pandemic, or other unexpected or extraordinary circumstances.
» No. 5008, attendance policy and absenteeism.
» No. 5413, requests to contact students and student interviews by non-school personnel.
» No. 8342, designated method of giving notice of meetings.
The board approved a one-year leave of absence for certified staff member Kayla Keith per the negotiated agreement.
