Blaesi leads tight Ward 2 school board race

UPDATED, Nov. 4, 7:55 a.m.: Updated to include final unofficial results.
Angela Blaesi held a narrow lead over fellow first-time candidate Brooke Luenenborg in final unofficial totals in the Ward 2 race for North Platte school board.
Blaesi had 1,532 votes to 1,483 for Luenenborg, representing 50.5% of the vote in their race to succeed outgoing former school board Chairman Mike Morrell.
Results won't become official until after Thursday's meeting of Lincoln County's canvassing board, which will rule on the status of provisional ballots cast Tuesday.
Blaesi and Luenenborg advanced to the general election after garnering the most votes in the May primary.
Current school board President Skip Altig (Ward 1) and Vice President Matthew Pederson (Ward 3) were unopposed for re-election.
