Blaesi wins North Platte Public School Board race

Angela Blaesi held her lead in a tight race for the North Platte school board’s open Ward 2 seat, pending the certification of official results on Thursday.
Blaesi unofficially garnered 1,532 votes to Brooke Luenenborg’s 1,483, a difference of 49 votes with Lincoln County’s 248 provisional ballots yet to be ruled upon by the county canvassing board.
County Clerk Becky Rossell said it won’t be known how many of those 248 ballots might affect the Ward 2 race until the canvassing board rules Thursday which provisional ballots may legally be counted.
Such ballots were cast Tuesday by registered voters who either moved since the May primary without updating their addresses or requested early ballots but didn’t receive them.
The current gap between Blaesi and Luenenborg is larger than the threshold to trigger an automatic recount that taxpayers would pay for. Any candidate can request a recount and pay the bill for it.
In a race with more than 500 votes cast, state law says, an automatic recount would take place if the margin is closer than 1% of the top candidate’s total. That would be 15 votes in this case.
Blaesi, who would succeed retiring former school board President Mike Morrell, said she’s “very thankful” for Ward 2’s support.
“I hope I do them proud,” she said. “I am very excited to get on the board and to hopefully live up to Mr. Morrell’s expectations.”
Blaesi said the voters want to be heard, and she believes that’s one reason she’s leading the Ward 2 race.
“I think the city of North Platte wants the board to listen and they know that I’m a person they can call and talk to,” Blaesi said.
“Hopefully I will prove to them that all of the board members are (ready to listen) and that the school board and the people of North Platte are all on the same page with what we do for the school system and our kids.”
Blaesi said she was honored to run with Luenenborg, regardless of who won.
“I feel that we were blessed with two people that absolutely care about the school system,” she said.
Telegraph reporter Todd von Kampen contributed to this story.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.