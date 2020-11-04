Blaesi wins North Platte Public School Board race

Angela Blaesi held her lead in a tight race for the North Platte school board’s open Ward 2 seat, pending the certification of official results on Thursday.

Blaesi unofficially garnered 1,532 votes to Brooke Luenenborg’s 1,483, a difference of 49 votes with Lincoln County’s 248 provisional ballots yet to be ruled upon by the county canvassing board.

County Clerk Becky Rossell said it won’t be known how many of those 248 ballots might affect the Ward 2 race until the canvassing board rules Thursday which provisional ballots may legally be counted.

Such ballots were cast Tuesday by registered voters who either moved since the May primary without updating their addresses or requested early ballots but didn’t receive them.

The current gap between Blaesi and Luenenborg is larger than the threshold to trigger an automatic recount that taxpayers would pay for. Any candidate can request a recount and pay the bill for it.

In a race with more than 500 votes cast, state law says, an automatic recount would take place if the margin is closer than 1% of the top candidate’s total. That would be 15 votes in this case.