Board member: North Platte Public Schools has lost about 182 students since last fall

North Platte Public Schools has lost about 182 students since last fall, a fact leading one school board member Monday to urge the community to pay attention.
Preliminary 2020-21 figures show the district with 3,702 K-12 students, compared with 3,884 at this time in 2019, Executive Director of Finance Stuart Simpson reported during the board’s monthly meeting.
He said Nebraska schools must finalize their official 2020-21 fall enrollment reports by Thursday under state law.
School leaders said the decline, which continues a general recent downward trend, could cost the district state aid and affect when North Platte might drop from Class A to Class B in high school sports and activities.
North Platte High School enrollment fell from 1,220 to 1,205, while combined middle school enrollment dropped from 914 to 894.
The six current K-5 elementary schools between the North Platte and South Platte rivers accounted for most of the district’s overall enrollment decline.
Buffalo School has become a preschool-only building since last year, while some students who were at Osgood School in 2019-20 were moved to Lake Maloney School this year.
School board member Matt Pederson called the ongoing enrollment decline “a community problem” reinforcing the need for current community efforts to lure more jobs and especially young families.
“Unfortunately, a lot of young families are leaving our community or are not moving to our community like they used to,” said Pederson, a third-generation school board member after his father, Dave, and his grandfather, the late Don Pederson.
“This is not an option issue,” he added, referring to North Platte residents’ level of usage of the state’s “option enrollment” program to enroll their students in nearby districts.
The district had a net loss of 497 students in 2019-20 to option enrollment, third highest in the state behind Omaha (5,031) and Grand Island (872), according to Nebraska Department of Education figures.
“Do we still have students who are opting out of our district? Yes,” Pederson said. “Do we want to keep those students in our district? Absolutely. Are we looking into ways to keep those students here? Yes.”
But the families of 70% of the students who left the district last year either left North Platte or Nebraska, he added.
“I think it’s important for our patrons to understand that we need to do something in our community differently to recruit and retain young families,” he said.
“We’re not going to see anything but a decrease in enrollment if we continue the trajectory we are as a community.”
State school aid payments are based in part on enrollments, Simpson said, meaning lower enrollments translate into less aid to hold down property taxes.
Each year’s combined enrollment in grades 9, 10 and 11 also determines how the Nebraska School Activities Association divides the state’s high schools into classes for sports and competitive extracurricular activities.
As the Omaha and Lincoln areas continue to open new high schools and existing ones grow, North Platte has come to hover around the dividing line between its longtime Class A status and Class B.
NPHS Activities Director Jordan Cudney plans to propose that the NSAA set the enrollment cutoff for Class A at 950 students, Simpson said.
With 894 freshmen, sophomores and juniors this year, he said, that would definitely put North Platte in Class B next year if adopted.
In other discussions, Superintendent Ron Hanson said the district had no current positive COVID-19 cases among either students or staff as of 4 p.m. Monday. Two staff members and 28 students throughout the district were quarantined as of that time.
Though the West Central District Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial rose last week, classes and activities are proceeding well because “our students and staff are following our (return-to-school) plan with fidelity,” Hanson said.
The school board also:
» Recognized NPHS seniors Haeley Folk and Jonah San Miguel as the 2020-21 year’s first Bulldogs of the Month.
» Renewed the district’s contract with the city of North Platte for the services of Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson as school resource officer.
The city will receive $59,500 from the district this school year, representing three-fourths of the costs of Johnson’s role, Simpson said.
» Recognized the North Platte Education
Association as the teachers’ agent when the time comes to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement for the 2022-23 school year.
» Approved revisions to the first block of school district policies to be gradually updated throughout the 2020-21 year under a plan the board approved in September.
Additional portions of the policy handbook will be revised and approved by the board each month, with all changes taking effect next August.
Policies revised Monday cover the role of the school board and govern policy development and the district’s “purpose and direction” statement, Hanson said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!