Charles Stoltenow named priority candidate for UNL dean, director of Nebraska Extension

LINCOLN — Charles Stoltenow has been named the priority candidate in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s search for its next dean and director of Nebraska Extension.

Stoltenow currently serves as assistant director of Extension for Agriculture and Natural Resources at North Dakota State University, according to a press release. Before joining NDSU Extension in 1996, he worked as a veterinarian and epidemiologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He has also worked in private practice as an equine veterinarian. He has a bachelor’s degree in animal science from North Dakota State University and received his doctoral degree in veterinary medicine from Iowa State University.

As priority candidate, Stoltenow will return to Nebraska for a statewide tour to various communities and research, extension and education centers. During the tour, community leaders, residents and UNL faculty, staff, learners and stakeholders will have opportunities to visit with Stoltenow and learn more about his vision for Nebraska Extension. An itinerary listing opportunities for stakeholders to meet with Stoltenow will be released later this week.