Cozad, St. Patrick high schools earn recognition at cheer, dance championships

Cozad and North Platte St. Patrick high schools earned top recognition in their respective divisions during the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance championships this weekend in Grand Island.

The Cozad cheer team finished first in the Class C1 game day competition at the Heartland Event Center. The St. Pat’s dance team — the Strutters — finished first in the Class C2/D high kick competition.

Cozad and St. Pat’s were among 11 area schools that competed in either the cheer or dance competition or both in four class divisions over the three-day event. St. Pat’s won the high kick competition with a score of 74.50 after finishing as runners-up in the competition last year.

The Hershey dance team, called the Dazzlers, placed second in the high-kick competition in Class C1.

The St. Pat’s Strutters also were third in the pom division.

The Cozad cheer team captured the game day title after finishing third in the competition last year behind both Grand Island Catholic Central and Broken Bow.

St. Pat’s also had a strong performance in the cheer competition. The Irish finished fourth in two Class D divisions — game day and non-tumbling.