Crawley joins Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors

His first job out of college was teaching third grade and coaching junior high football and high school wrestling for the Broken Bow Public Schools.

“I came in during the ’82-’83 school year,” Crawley said. “I had some really great mentors when I arrived, and those guys helped me get started the right way. I was able to build some strong relationships with the kids and their families, which ended up being the high point for me.”

Crawley coached both sports for more than two decades. As time went on, he also taught fourth and fifth grades, spent a year as the activities director and was the assistant elementary principal for the last five years of his career.

“It was entirely different being an administrator as opposed to an educator or coach,” Crawley said. “Instead of being zeroed in on a group of 20-25 kids, I had to focus on the needs of all the kids, which was an eye-opening experience even after being in education as long as I was. I always appreciated educators at all levels, but when I had to go into various classrooms and evaluate them, I really gained an awareness of the different skill sets needed for every grade.”