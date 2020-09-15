 Skip to main content
Educational Service Unit 16 approves budget
Educational Service Unit 16 approved its 2020-21 budget at a meeting on Tuesday in Ogallala.

ESU 16 serves school districts in all or parts of 15 western Nebraska counties. The board slashed its projected 2020-21 spending from $17.1 million to $15.4 million, a cut of 9.9%.

Administrator Deb Paulman said the budget was approved with no changes.

The service unit’s property tax request will remain unchanged at $1.49 million, while its property tax rate will drop 1.3% from 1.5 cents to 1.48 cents per $100 of taxable value.

Educational Service units are a political subdivision of the State of Nebraska and are partially financed by a tax levy that cannot, by statute, exceed one and one-half cents per $100 actual valuation for the general fund. Additional funding comes from contracts with local school districts for services provided; State Aid for Telecomputing and Core Services; and Federal and State Grants.

