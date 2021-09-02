ESU 16 offering developmental screening for area children

Local school districts, in cooperation with ESU 16, are sponsoring an opportunity for parents of preschool children to participate in Child Find screenings.

This fall, screening will be made available in each school district at parents’ request.

Child Find is a screening program for preschool children from birth to 5 years old. Professionals will be available to answer questions from parents regarding their preschool child’s speech and language development, motor development, social/emotional development, hearing and learning skills.

Parents who suspect that their child may need special help in these areas are encouraged to call their school district. The district will arrange for evaluation in cooperation with ESU 16. Evaluation will be done at a time and place convenient for the family.

Children between the ages of 5 and 21 may be referred to the school’s Student Assistance Team. The Student Assistance Team provides suggestions for accommodation/modification.

This referral may result in an evaluation for special help. Parents should contact their local school district to request this referral.

Further information is available from your local school district or from the Educational Service Unit 16 office at 308-284-8481.

Educational Service Unit 16 serves schools in Arthur, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins and Thomas counties