Executive director of finance at North Platte Public Schools is 'more than a numbers guy'

He loves three things about his work at NPPS:

“No. 1 — I did it when I was in Alliance and I do it here — I’ve always loved going out and serving lunches to students.”

The second is not just looking at the numbers, but identifying trends.

“How they’re going is fun and exciting,” Simpson said. “I remember years ago I would wake up in the middle of the night because my calculator would be running in my mind trying to add up numbers, and they wouldn’t add up.”

“Third is I can say I’ve had a few superintendents in my life that I’ve been blessed to work with: One is the first superintendent that hired me, and Dr. (Ron) Hanson.

“My first superintendent just passed away a few months ago, and that was hard.”

Tina Smith, NPPS director of communications, said Simpson makes a lasting impression on people.

“(Tuesday morning) I stopped in for a blood draw.” Smith said. “The lady taking my blood realized I work for the school district and she asked me, ‘What do you do?’”

Smith told her she worked at McKinley Education Center.