Executive director of finance at North Platte Public Schools is 'more than a numbers guy'

Crunching numbers makes no real sound, but an accountant can make a loud impact on life during the budget process.
Stuart Simpson, executive director of finance for North Platte Public Schools, recently made a lot of noise by saving money and jobs.
A December report forecast a shortfall of $2 million in state aid to the district. Through Simpson’s work with the Poverty Allowance aspect of the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act, the state adjusted calculations, dropping the shortfall by $1.4 million.
Several options for addressing the shortfall discussed by the NPPS administration and school board raised tensions within the community. Through Simpson’s persistence, the district will be able to handle the shortfall without cutting jobs or facilities.
Simpson has been with the district for 15 years, and his tenure as a public schools business official spans 32 years, including a 17-year stint at Alliance Public Schools.
His story, Simpson said, starts with his college education at Chadron State College and his dad, Dean L. Simpson, who died in 2009.
“I don’t know how it developed, but my dad called me and said, ‘What did you sign up for, Stuart?’” Simpson said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do — maybe I’ll be a teacher and I’ll teach math — and he said, ‘No, you don’t want to be a math teacher, you want to be an accountant.’”
Simpson decided to follow his dad’s advice.
After graduation, Simpson said, many friends in his accounting classes were taking jobs in public accounting. He took an accounting job at Western Nebraska Community College.
“My dad said, ‘oh, you can’t make money there.’” Simpson was getting married at the time and needed the income.
“I took the job and my first paycheck was way more than what I made as a center pivot installer, and I was happy,” Simpson said.
When the business official at Alliance Public Schools was retiring, Simpson’s dad — a member of the Alliance School Board — ask his son if he would be applying. Simpson said he’d think about it.
Simpson put off applying and soon got another call from his dad.
“You didn’t apply for that (job); why not?” Simpson said his dad said.
He got the job and, in 2005, he was offered the business job at NPPS.
“I’ve grown into the executive director of finance, facilities and operations,” Simpson said, “So it’s just been a blessing.”
Since the Alliance and North Platte mascots are both Bulldogs, he said, “I guess you could just say, I’m always a Bulldog.”
He loves three things about his work at NPPS:
“No. 1 — I did it when I was in Alliance and I do it here — I’ve always loved going out and serving lunches to students.”
The second is not just looking at the numbers, but identifying trends.
“How they’re going is fun and exciting,” Simpson said. “I remember years ago I would wake up in the middle of the night because my calculator would be running in my mind trying to add up numbers, and they wouldn’t add up.”
“Third is I can say I’ve had a few superintendents in my life that I’ve been blessed to work with: One is the first superintendent that hired me, and Dr. (Ron) Hanson.
“My first superintendent just passed away a few months ago, and that was hard.”
Tina Smith, NPPS director of communications, said Simpson makes a lasting impression on people.
“(Tuesday morning) I stopped in for a blood draw.” Smith said. “The lady taking my blood realized I work for the school district and she asked me, ‘What do you do?’”
Smith told her she worked at McKinley Education Center.
“She said, ‘Oh, you work with Stuart,’” Smith said. “He is amazing. He’s just one of the most kind and genuine people that you will ever get to meet.”
Smith said she giggled and told the lady, “That is exactly my emotion about Stuart.”
“He is the numbers guy, but he is also the people guy,” Smith said. “He’s the one who’s going to get down and dirty and make sure the numbers match the people.”
She said Simpson is caring and one of the most giving people she’s ever met.
“You hear the word accountant and think, oh, he’s just a numbers guy,” Smith said. “But Stuart is more than a numbers guy.”
