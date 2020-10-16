Farmers donate crops to aid North Platte High School FFA chapter

The state FFA program, held in April annually, was canceled last spring due to COVID-19. The national convention is scheduled for the last week of October and will be a virtual event with the pandemic’s social gathering recommendations in place.

“We are hoping that next year we will be able to do the in-person (trip) to the national convention and make the trip to Indianapolis,” said Kathleen Craig, the adviser for the North Platte FFA program.

Craig said the chapter also has visited local elementary schools in the past to conduct agriculture lessons with the students.

COVID-19 has prevented them from making in-person visits this fall.

“We have discussed maybe being able to (have a) Zoom (meeting) with those students,” Craig said.

There are roughly 30 members in the North Platte FFA program. There is a chapter meeting once a month and the officer team meets monthly as well.

Craig, who graduated from NPHS in 2013, started the FFA program at the school two years ago.