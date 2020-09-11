Cafeteria Meal

A Rhode Island school district is facing accusations of lunch shaming after it announced a limited midday-meal option for students who are in debt on their school-lunch accounts.

 Janet Ahn/CNN

Funding provided through the Federal CARES Act will give free breakfasts and lunches to all in-person learners attending Pre-K through 12th grade at North Platte Public Schools.

The district announced the program will take effect beginning Tuesday. The changes will be in effect until further notices and will not alter menus or food services.

Accounts will be credited charges that were incurred from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11. Funds currently in accounts will remain unchanged until the end of the program.

If there are questions regarding the changes to the food program, the district advises reaching out to the building administration of the school the student attends.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.