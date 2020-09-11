Funding provided through the Federal CARES Act will give free breakfasts and lunches to all in-person learners attending Pre-K through 12th grade at North Platte Public Schools.
The district announced the program will take effect beginning Tuesday. The changes will be in effect until further notices and will not alter menus or food services.
Accounts will be credited charges that were incurred from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11. Funds currently in accounts will remain unchanged until the end of the program.
If there are questions regarding the changes to the food program, the district advises reaching out to the building administration of the school the student attends.
