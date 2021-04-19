FNBO donates $100,000 to North Platte Community College's Health & Science Center

Fundraising for the planned expansion of North Platte Community College’s Health & Science Center passed the one-third mark Monday with a $100,000 donation from First National Bank of Omaha.
Several staff members from FNBO’s North Platte offices joined NPCC leaders for the official donation, which raises total commitments toward the nearly $4 million project to at least $1.4 million.
“They’ve always been a great partner within the community,” said Ryan Purdy, president of the governing Mid-Plains Community College Area.
He noted the bank’s $250,000 donation toward the original $8.5 million construction of the Health & Science Center, which opened in 2012.
Purdy said work likely will start in spring 2022 on adding 10,000 to 11,000 square feet on the building’s west side to accommodate additional nursing students.
“This is a great project to enhance nursing not only in North Platte but in the region,” said Lance Polk, a FNBO vice president for commercial and agribusiness banking.
“For First National, we feel that’s a great use of our funds.”
FNBO’s latest donation will be added to previous known commitments of $800,000 from the community college and $500,000 from Great Plains Health of North Platte.
MPCC is working with other potential donors toward the project, community college spokeswoman Heather Johnson said.
The Health & Science Center expansion will stop short of the sidewalk that runs between the current structure and NPCC’s main McDonald-Belton Building, she said.
It’ll include additional nursing classrooms, lab space for nursing and emergency services, more faculty office space, conference rooms, private student workspaces and a “virtual innovation” lab.