Gering, North Platte take top honors at Best of West speech meet
Students from nine schools sing along to the song “Sweet Caroline” while awaiting results from the Best of the West No. 1 speech meet at North Platte High School on Monday.

 Job Vigil / The North Platte Telegraph

Gering High School won the varsity division and North Platte High School won the novice division at the Best of the West No. 1 speech meet on Monday.

North Platte hosted the event that brought nine schools from Aurora to Scottsbluff.

Scott King, NPHS teacher and tournament coordinator, said the day was long but went well.

In the team sweepstakes, Gering garnered 805 points for the win, while Aurora finished second with 580 points. Host school North Platte finished third in varsity with 507 points.

In the novice division, North Platte collected 454 points and Aurora finished second with 220.

Varsity results

Oral Interpretation of Prose: 1. Abby Brady, Gering 2. Isabel Lundy, North Platte 3. Wyatt Soule, Gering.

Oral Interpretation of Drama: 1. Wyatt Soule, Abby Brady and Regan Fuller, Gering 2. Kassidy Quandt, Kylee Kort, Sam Elge, Kim Evans and Atticus Miller, Aurora 3. Aidan Feely, Gabe Peterson, Isaac Bisbee, Kaitlyn Oswald, Dane Faber, Aurora.

Duet Acting: 1. Rachel Hunter and Zander Stromer, Aurora 2. Graham Kovarik and John Mentgen, Scottsbluff 3. Ben Allen and Sofia Hendrickson, Aurora.

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: 1. Anne Martinez, Grand Island 2. Leah Polk, Scottsbluff, 3. Kaitlyn Peterson, Gering.

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: 1. Zander Stromer, Aurora 2. John Mentgen, Scottsbluff 3. Autumn Elsen, Gering.

Informative Speaking: 1. Jenna Hood, North Platte 2. Hannah Boyd, Gering 3. Cassidy Flores, Gering.

Entertainment Speaking: 1. Graham Kovarik, Scottsbluff 2. Grace Ziegler, Aurora 3. Willa Sharp, Aurora.

Extemporaneous Speaking: 1. Jeremy Hunter, Aurora 2. Mitch Breuer, Aurora 3. Jacob Ostdiek, Aurora.

Persuasive Speaking: 1. Kaitlyn Peterson, Gering 2. Leah Polk, Scottsbluff 3. Noah Ziegler, Aurora.

Novice Results

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: 1. Jorja Pohlmeier, Aurora 2. Meara Roberts, North Platte, 3. Xaivria Lemmer, North Platte.

Duet Acting: 1. Owen Luebbe and Lucas Talkington, Aurora 2. Xaivria Lemmer and Lauren Engler, North Platte 3. Angelina Leininger and Zoe Johnson, Aurora.

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: 1. Tyson Fuentes Pierce, North Platte 2. Sierra Cain, North Platte 3. Raelynn James, North Platte.

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: 1. Kyla Patel, Maywood 2. Pryce Johnston, Maywood 3. Angelina Leininger, Aurora.

Informative Speaking: 1. Jorja Pohlmeier, Aurora 2. Bianca Nieves, Grand Island 3. Cooper Layher, Stapleton.

Entertainment Speaking: 1. Jolie Rodriguez, Scottsbluff 2. Ava Osborn, Scottsbluff 3. Phinehas Wiezorek, North Platte.

Extemporaneous Speaking: 1. Sawyer Magnussen, North Platte 2. Marissa Crosby, Grand Island 3. Cara Thomas, Aurora.

Persuasive Speaking: 1. Kennedy Kleinschmidt, Aurora 2. Lyndsay James, North Platte 3. Payden Bond, Grand Island.

Teams: North Platte, Gering, Aurora, Scottsbluff, Grand Island, Maxwell, Stapleton, Mullen, Maywood.

