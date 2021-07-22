Great Plains Health, North Platte Public Schools win grant for VR equipment

Great Plains Health and North Platte Public Schools will share a $134,000 state grant to buy virtual-reality equipment meant to encourage Adams Middle School students to explore health careers.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday that GPH and the school district had jointly won one of two 2021 grants from the state’s Developing Youth Talent Initiative.
Behlen Manufacturing Co. of Columbus won this year’s other grant from the initiative, which encourages schools and businesses to work together in introducing Nebraska’s seventh- and eighth-graders to possible careers in science, technology, engineering or medicine.
The virtual reality program, called zSpace, will allow students to look around and within human anatomy. It will be in both Adams Middle School and the Great Plains Health Education Center simulation lab. The project is estimated to impact 600 students.
The idea was a collaborative effort between North Platte Public Schools and Great Plains Health, according to Terri Burchell, executive director of the North Platte Public Schools Foundation.
NPPS Director of Teaching and Learning Vicki Carlson, former GPH Chief Development Officer Fiona Libsack and Burchell “got together and thought, ‘How can we help make sure we have more kids heading down the pathway of health care jobs?’”
“It’s a great example of the collaboration between the North Platte Public Schools Foundation, and the private industry partner, Great Plains Health,” Burchell said. “And we just have to keep those business partners engaged in education so that we have a workforce that wants to come back to North Platte and the opportunities for them in North Platte.”
Outgoing GPH Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea was on hand for the Thursday afternoon State Capitol press conference announcing the six-year-old program’s newest grant winners.
Hands-on VR equipment will be bought for both Adams and the hospital, letting students “actually use their hands and look at medicine and see how the body actually functions,” said McNea, who will retire from GPH in December and run for the Legislature’s District 42 seat in 2022.
GPH and the school district have collaborated before on summer “career camps” introducing students to possible health-care jobs, he said. The first summer camp using the VR equipment would be in 2022.
Working with the VR equipment, he added, is meant to introduce students to a large variety of health-related occupations “that a lot of students don’t know exist or don’t have knowledge of.”
That also could encourage them to settle in North Platte as adults, he said. GPH continues to face staffing shortages, with 50 jobs for registered nurses available among 149 job openings.
“Closing that shortage is essential to the future and growth of health care in west central Nebraska,” McNea said. “We should all have access to quality health care, and this grant will help us do that.”
Burchell echoed the sentiment.
“Hopefully this will be engaging, and (kids) will talk to their parents, and talk to their friends, and just explore the opportunties they have in front of them, which will be just thrilling,” Burchell said.
Burchell also attended the governor’s press conference. Superintendent Ron Hanson was unable to attend, McNea said.
