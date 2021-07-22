Great Plains Health, North Platte Public Schools win grant for VR equipment

“It’s a great example of the collaboration between the North Platte Public Schools Foundation, and the private industry partner, Great Plains Health,” Burchell said. “And we just have to keep those business partners engaged in education so that we have a workforce that wants to come back to North Platte and the opportunities for them in North Platte.”

Outgoing GPH Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea was on hand for the Thursday afternoon State Capitol press conference announcing the six-year-old program’s newest grant winners.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hands-on VR equipment will be bought for both Adams and the hospital, letting students “actually use their hands and look at medicine and see how the body actually functions,” said McNea, who will retire from GPH in December and run for the Legislature’s District 42 seat in 2022.

GPH and the school district have collaborated before on summer “career camps” introducing students to possible health-care jobs, he said. The first summer camp using the VR equipment would be in 2022.

Working with the VR equipment, he added, is meant to introduce students to a large variety of health-related occupations “that a lot of students don’t know exist or don’t have knowledge of.”