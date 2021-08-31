Hershey Public Schools Board of Education receives award for excellence

The Hershey Public Schools Board of Education received the 2020-21 Board of Excellence Award from the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

This award was presented to the Hershey Public School Board on Aug. 25, at the 2021 NASB membership meeting at the Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte.

In order to achieve this award, every board member attended at least two NASB learning opportunities meetings and the board participated in a goal-setting session for the 2021-22 school year.

Hershey Public School Board members include President Steve Koch, Vice-President Yvette Troyer, Secretary Jodi Seamann, Treasurer Jason Bode, Tim Berntson and Amy Wolfskill.

Individual board members were also recognized through NASB’s Award of Achievement Program. Steve Koch reached Level X, the highest honor through NASB; Yvette Troyer reached Level V, Jason Bode reached Level III, Tim Berntson and Amy Wolfskill achieved Level I. Jodi Seamann is at Level VI.