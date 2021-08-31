 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hershey Public Schools Board of Education receives award for excellence
0 comments
top story

Hershey Public Schools Board of Education receives award for excellence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Hershey Public Schools Board of Education received the 2020-21 Board of Excellence Award from the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

This award was presented to the Hershey Public School Board on Aug. 25, at the 2021 NASB membership meeting at the Sandhills Convention Center in North Platte.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In order to achieve this award, every board member attended at least two NASB learning opportunities meetings and the board participated in a goal-setting session for the 2021-22 school year.

Hershey Public School Board members include President Steve Koch, Vice-President Yvette Troyer, Secretary Jodi Seamann, Treasurer Jason Bode, Tim Berntson and Amy Wolfskill.

Individual board members were also recognized through NASB’s Award of Achievement Program. Steve Koch reached Level X, the highest honor through NASB; Yvette Troyer reached Level V, Jason Bode reached Level III, Tim Berntson and Amy Wolfskill achieved Level I. Jodi Seamann is at Level VI.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News