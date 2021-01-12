Hershey Public Schools get high-tech experience thanks to state grant

Digital cutting tools are used to open sections of the body for closer scrutiny. Senior Eli McConnell demonstrated one such procedure.

“I’m doing a percutaneous coronary intervention,” McConnell said. “I’m inserting the needle into the femoral artery.”

McConnell then directed a guide wire and balloon through the arteries to a location near the heart to execute an angioplasty.

“Then you can take the balloon out and place a stent where the blockage was located,” McConnell said. “Then you can remove the delivery and the guide wire, and the stent remains.”

Long said the table allows students to see what procedures would look like if they were medical students.

“If Eli was a cardiology student, he could actually get a practice run on placing a stent,” Long said.

McConnell, who hopes to study orthopedic surgery, said the table gives him a better perspective.

“The coolest thing is just probably being able to see everything,” McConnell said. “Before, you just kind of have to visualize it in your head. This (table) gets you as close as you can to a real body. Everything looks the same, and it’s really easy to get around with it and see what you want to see.”