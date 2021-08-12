Hershey Public Schools receives grant for technology, to start work-based learning program

Hershey Public Schools received a $100,000 reVISION Action Grant for the 2021-22 school year from the Nebraska Department of Education.
This grant will be used to strengthen Hershey Public Schools’ Health Career Academy to align with Nebraska’s postsecondary education entrance expectations and develop talent pipelines for economic growth and workforce development, according to a press release.
“This grant will also be used to advance the technical skills of our students,” Principal Jeff Steinbeck said in a press release, “specifically in strengthening our skilled and technical sciences and health sciences curriculum courses.”
In the health sciences area, the school will purchase a Biodex system. The Biodex is a computer-driven strengthening machine. Specific muscle groups can be isolated to strengthen the muscles.
“Biodex has fine motor appliances for grip strengthening, wrist rotation and steering wheel,” Steinbeck said. “It is capable of testing and training shoulders, elbows, wrists, hip, knee and ankle.”
The resistances can vary from no movement of the joint, to normal weight training resistance, to variable resistance. All joints can be tested side to side and front to back. Testing will reveal weaknesses in the muscles around the joint.
Doug Long, Health Career Academy teacher, has had extensive experience using the Biodex system over his 30 years in private medical practice.
“He also went to the NFL Scouting Combine in 2010 and 2011 using the Biodex to test lower-extremity strength of potential draftable players,” Steinbeck said. “The system will give high school students a true medical-school-level rehabilitation experience.”
The skilled and technical sciences area will purchase a laser engraver and a mini lathe for use in welding and woodworking classes.
“A laser engraver will help train students to use automated equipment that is widely used in industry,” Steinbeck said. “Students taking the STS classes will have the opportunity to customize their projects.”
The grant will also allow the school district to begin a work-based learning program to provide Hershey students experiences with professionals working in their areas of interest.
“This is the third consecutive year that Hershey has been awarded the reVISION grant totaling $246,498 in money for our career and technical education programs,” Steinbeck said.