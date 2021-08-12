Hershey Public Schools receives grant for technology, to start work-based learning program

Hershey Public Schools received a $100,000 reVISION Action Grant for the 2021-22 school year from the Nebraska Department of Education.

This grant will be used to strengthen Hershey Public Schools’ Health Career Academy to align with Nebraska’s postsecondary education entrance expectations and develop talent pipelines for economic growth and workforce development, according to a press release.

“This grant will also be used to advance the technical skills of our students,” Principal Jeff Steinbeck said in a press release, “specifically in strengthening our skilled and technical sciences and health sciences curriculum courses.”

In the health sciences area, the school will purchase a Biodex system. The Biodex is a computer-driven strengthening machine. Specific muscle groups can be isolated to strengthen the muscles.

“Biodex has fine motor appliances for grip strengthening, wrist rotation and steering wheel,” Steinbeck said. “It is capable of testing and training shoulders, elbows, wrists, hip, knee and ankle.”

The resistances can vary from no movement of the joint, to normal weight training resistance, to variable resistance. All joints can be tested side to side and front to back. Testing will reveal weaknesses in the muscles around the joint.