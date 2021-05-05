High school student earns dual degrees through MPCC

“I took almost all of my MPCC classes online except for a CNA (certified nursing assistant) class,” Jurjens said. “That I did on campus in North Platte. I also took most of my college classes during regular hours at the high school and added some courses in the summer.”

It was a lot to accomplish in a short amount of time – especially when time isn’t something Jurjens has a lot of.

“My schedule is pretty packed,” she laughed. “I’m involved in almost every activity my school has to offer – speech, FCCLA, volleyball, track, band, color guard, you name it – my days are full.”

Still, she believes the aggressive academic schedule was worth it to put her so far ahead in both her educational and career goals.

“I am two years further along than I would be otherwise, and the cost savings was incredible,” Jurjens said. “I was able to attend college while still living at home, which cut expenses considerably. I didn’t have to take out any student loans. I got some dual credit scholarships and used my CNA certification to work at a rest home in the summer to earn money for the rest of my classes.”

Jurjens’ goal is to eventually become a sign language interpreter.