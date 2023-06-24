So far, so good, so far as Nebraska lawmakers’ promises of higher state school aid are concerned.

Final certified “regular” 2023-24 aid after Gov. Jim Pillen signed Legislative Bill 583 May 31 delivered increases in state support — and often eye-popping ones — to 50 of the 60 mostly rural districts in western Nebraska.

Forty west central Nebraska districts will receive a combined $67.1 million in standard aid — 21.1% higher than in 2022-23 — according to figures from the Nebraska Department of Education.

Twenty-one districts will at least double their regular aid, and seven will get boosts ranging from 1,000% to as high as 2,285.1% in Hayes Center.

‘Foundation aid’ returns

The difference comes from the new law’s reinstatement of per-student “foundation aid,” which was dropped from Nebraska’s aid formula in its major 1990 Unicameral overhaul known as LB 1059.

Regular state aid will total $1.18 billion in the 2023-24 school year, 10.1% higher than the $1.07 billion shared by the state’s 244 K-12 districts in 2022-23.

LB 1059 essentially replaced per-student aid with rebates of 20% of income taxes from each district’s residents. But past Legislatures gradually slashed them by nearly 90%, leaving a basically nominal rebate of about 2.23% of patrons’ income taxes.

Since then, the lion’s share of state aid had gone to “equalization aid” for about one-third of Nebraska’s schools. They’re typically those in the largest cities, including Scottsbluff and Gering, and others with higher percentages of poor and minority students.

But if one combines the renewed foundation aid and the remaining 2.23% tax rebates, 51 of western Nebraska’s 60 districts will receive the equivalent of a 20% rebate or higher, according to a Telegraph analysis.

Eight west central Nebraska districts still would fall short of that standard, with North Platte coming in at 94.6%.

Special-ed boost expected

The 10 western districts with lower regular 2023-24 aid, including four in west central Nebraska, are waiting for LB 583’s promises of equally substantial boosts in 2023-24 special education aid to be “held harmless” from losing ground.

North Platte’s regular state aid for next school year fell by 6.8%, from $10.49 million to $9.78 million. Lexington, McCook and Curtis-based Medicine Valley also lost ground in regular aid.

Special education aid totals aren’t expected before fall because that type of funding operates on a different schedule, said Stuart Simpson, North Platte Public Schools’ executive director of finance.

But they’re expected to allow even school districts receiving less in regular aid to come out ahead compared with 2022-23, based on estimated special education aid boosts in an April projection of LB 583’s impact.

The new law, backed by all five western senators, directs that K-12 districts be reimbursed for 80% of their special education costs between federal and state funding. They’ve gotten about 46% recently.

West central Nebraska schools should share nearly $12 million in new special education funding under LB 583, even more than the region’s $11.68 million in increased regular state money due mainly to the return of per-student aid.

If final special education boosts match the spring estimate, the 40 west central Nebraska districts would receive just over $79 million in regular and higher special education aid in 2023-24. That would be nearly 43% above their regular aid for the school fiscal year ending Aug. 31.

In that case, North Platte would get with about $1.23 million more in net state help than it got in regular aid in 2022-23. That’s an increase of nearly 12%.

Lexington, the region’s largest single aid beneficiary due to its ethnically diverse school population, would wind up about 3% ahead rather than 4.6% behind.

The new state-aid law reduces or cancels out the new foundation aid for districts getting equalization aid. It also offsets 12.8% of “net option” funding for districts that take in more transfer students than they lose to other districts.

Seven regional districts will get 2023-24 equalization aid: Cody-Kilgore, Cozad, Lexington, McCook, Medicine Valley, North Platte and Overton. Sutherland had been projected to get equalization aid next year under LB 583 but didn’t in the end.

Rural school impacts

On the other end of LB 583’s scale of beneficiaries are west central Nebraska’s highly property tax-dependent rural districts — seven of which got not a penny of state aid just seven years ago in 2016-17.

Two districts in The Telegraph’s coverage area — McPherson County and Hayes Center — received a mere $5,917 and $8,798 in 2022-23 aid respectively from the 2.23% remnant of LB 1059’s income tax rebate.

With LB 583’s passage, Hayes Center will see its regular 2023-24 aid leap to $209,843 for western Nebraska’s top percentage increase of 2,285.1%.

Add in an additional $95,271 in projected new special education aid, and Hayes Center could receive a 3,368% boost in state help over its regular aid for 2022-23.

McPherson County’s known and expected aid increases are nearly as dramatic. It’ll get $84,869 in regular 2023-24 aid — 1,334.3% higher than this school year — and possibly $50,625 more in new special education funds.

The region’s other biggest gainers by percentage in regular aid are Sargent (2,243%), Ansley (1,777.8%), Broken Bow (1,145.1%), Valentine (1,106.6%), Garden County (1,038.8%) and Eustis-Farnam (1,016.7%).

Ogallala’s regular 2023-24 aid will jump by 893.7% — from $138,007 to $1.37 million — before higher special education aid is finalized. Gothenburg’s regular aid will be $932,459 higher — a 116.4% boost — while Cozad’s $835,955 increase lifts its total regular aid 40.8% higher to $2.88 million.

Highest totals in years

A look at the “record book” of Nebraska’s regular school-aid awards since 1990 offers one more measure of LB 583’s difference for western schools.

Of the 40 west central Nebraska districts, 10 will receive their highest annual state-aid awards since LB 1059 set the basis for the current formula of funding districts’ educational “needs” that aren’t covered by its largely property tax-based “resources.”

That group includes the Hershey district in Lincoln County, which broke its $2.34 million aid record from 2007-08 with next year’s $2.82 million award.

Hyannis, which was shut out of regular state aid in 2008-09, will get its most help since 1998-99 with its 2023-24 aid total of $313,135. The district in the heart of the Sandhills got just $29,080 this year.

Elwood, with $339,308 in 2023-24 aid, will get its highest amount of regular help from the state since 2001-02. Other regional districts setting LB 1059-era records under the new LB 583 are Chase County, Cody-Kilgore, Maywood, Mullen, South Platte and Thedford.