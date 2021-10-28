In last performance of the season, North Platte High School marching band will be joined by Columbus

“They have such a desire and hopefully they pass that desire on to the next kids,” Bradley said.

Magnuson, a junior, said last year was difficult as far as communication.

“I don’t think we were together as much as we are this year,” Magnuson said. “We actually get to talk more. There was more interaction with each other.”

A lot of that had to do with having to wear masks, said Magnuson, who has been in band since seventh grade.

He started playing the trumpet, he said, but when he got to high school, he saw there were not many French horns, so he switched.

Smith, also a junior, said, “The highlight for me is that we actually got to go to competitions.”

There was one in-person competition last year and the other was online.

“It was not the same,” Smith said. “For Bennett and I both, it was our first full year of marching band.”

Smith said he and Magnuson have a quieter leadership style.

“It was reassuring to have the band respond to our style of leadership,” Smith said. “Both our conducting abilities and our personalities have grown this year.”