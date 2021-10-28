In last performance of the season, North Platte High School marching band will be joined by Columbus

The North Platte High School marching band season draws to a close with Friday night’s playoff football game on Bauer Field at Memorial Stadium.
In an uncommon collaboration, the Columbus marching band will be making the trip to North Platte and joining the NPHS band to open the game. Both bands will play the national anthem and will perform the Columbus fight song and then the Bulldogs’ fight song together.
“It’s a show of good sportsmanship,” said Brett Bradley, NPHS band director.
The performance will be the culmination of a season that saw the band receive a superior rating Saturday at state competition in Kearney.
Bradley said the camaraderie was one of the highlights of the season.
“We always say that band is family, and it truly is,” Bradley said, “The season became not so much about ratings, it became more about are we having fun and are we doing things together.”
The band received superior ratings in three parade competitions at Ogallala, Kearney and Grand Island.
“We didn’t get a superior in field marching in Grand Island or Ogallala, because we were just putting the show together,” Bradley said. “We did get a superior in Lincoln and Kearney, so we finished really strong.”
Drum majors Anissa Hoffman, Bennett Magnuson and Jacen Smith said the band moved forward through the year.
“We’ve had a lot of highlights this year,” said Hoffman, who is a senior. “Our shows are usually about 41 pages of drills, but this year we had 86.”
She said that brought a number of challenges for the students.
“Mainly our focus was making sure we covered all the little things,” Hoffman said, “especially because the sophomores didn’t really march with us and we didn’t really get a chance with the juniors either because of COVID.”
Hoffman said the band got its first superior rating in Lincoln.
“That’s the hardest competition to get a superior at,” Hoffman said. “For us to be able to get it there, that was a really big deal for us.
“And we also beat one of the best bands in the state there — we beat Lincoln North Star there.”
Hoffman said the band saw a lot of growth in marching capabilities, line capabilities and leadership.
“I don’t think in the four years that I’ve been doing marching band that our leadership has been as strong as it is this year,” Hoffman said.
Bradley agreed that there was a strong senior leadership group.
“They have such a desire and hopefully they pass that desire on to the next kids,” Bradley said.
Magnuson, a junior, said last year was difficult as far as communication.
“I don’t think we were together as much as we are this year,” Magnuson said. “We actually get to talk more. There was more interaction with each other.”
A lot of that had to do with having to wear masks, said Magnuson, who has been in band since seventh grade.
He started playing the trumpet, he said, but when he got to high school, he saw there were not many French horns, so he switched.
Smith, also a junior, said, “The highlight for me is that we actually got to go to competitions.”
There was one in-person competition last year and the other was online.
“It was not the same,” Smith said. “For Bennett and I both, it was our first full year of marching band.”
Smith said he and Magnuson have a quieter leadership style.
“It was reassuring to have the band respond to our style of leadership,” Smith said. “Both our conducting abilities and our personalities have grown this year.”
Because of COVID last year, Bradley said, the sophomores had never marched before.
“This year, they got thrown into the fire,” Bradley said. “It was a lot for them to learn and they did a great job.”
“Summer of Love 1967” was the show this year. Bradley said it was difficult, but a lot of fun.
“You look at the music — ‘Aquarius,’ ‘White Rabbit,’ ‘Nights in White Satin,’ ‘I Can See for Miles and Miles,’ — the music was so good,” he said.
There are 101 band members, which Bradley said is a pretty normal number. He is in his 26th year of teaching at NPHS and 36 years overall teaching band.
The band will be going to San Antonio, Texas, to perform at the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
“We will leave Christmas night for the Alamo Bowl,” Bradley said. “We’ll compete in the parade and we’ll participate in the halftime show with the other bands that will be there.”