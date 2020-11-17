 Skip to main content
Island Farms donates to Maxwell Public Schools
Island Farms donates to Maxwell Public Schools

Island Farms donates to Maxwell Public Schools

A group of Maxwell Public School students pose with the donation from the Bayer Fund on behalf of Island Farms, owned by Dale and Cherlyn Wahlgren and Jeff and Robyn Huffman.

 Photo courtesy of Maxwell Public Schools

Maxwell Public Schools recently received $2,500 from the Bayer Fund on behalf of local farming family Dale and Cheryln Wahlgren and Jeff and Robyn Huffman, who own Island Farms. The school intends to use the funds for the fine arts programs, which will include music mouthpiece kits, and the art department has purchased drawing tablets to assist the students when working with Photoshop. These funds will help meet the ever-growing demand for supplies in the fine arts department.

Breaking News