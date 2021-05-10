'It is what it is': North Platte High School celebrates Class of 2021

Dr. Ron Hanson told those gathered Sunday afternoon at Bauer Field that he could “spend hours and probably a day” boasting about North Platte High School’s Class of 2021.
The superintendent of the North Platte Public School system then seemingly did that during his address to the group.
He opened with a lengthy list of academic accomplishments the students had achieved, followed by athletic success, the group’s accomplishments in fine arts and other activities.
“Your hard work, commitment and dedication has translated into success,” Hanson said. “The list of accomplishments from this class is simply amazing.”
It also happened during the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted both academic and athletic schedules over the past year. The group’s ability to adjust and thrive under that adversity led to the class motto: “It is what it is.”
Annie von Kampen, who was the co-senior speaker along with Josh Stoner, said it took her a moment to understand why the quote was perfect for the group. She said in speaking with her peers about what the motto meant to them, it clicked.
“I have come to realize that it is a quote that not only makes us laugh a little, but reminds us all that life will throw challenges at us that we cannot control,” von Kampen said during the roughly five-minute speech. “Through that, we must learn to continue to move forward, only control the aspects of life we have the ability to control and live life to the fullest.”
Stoner said through the adversity of the pandemic, the group learned how to find new ways to accomplish tasks for the better.
“We did not sit there in the moments of anguish,” Stoner said. “We simply said, ‘It is what it is,’ and made sure to cherish the moments we got, no matter how small they seemed.
“We made sure to care for one another and we united as a town,” Stoner said. “We got what we got and we went with it, because that is just what we do.”
NPHS principal Scott Siegel touched on the theme during his remark to the seniors as well.
He admitted he wasn’t initially fond of the class motto but discovered the saying dates to a column by J.E. Lawrence that appeared in the Nebraska State Journal in 1949. Lawrence used it in his thoughts about the way that pioneer life molded an individual’s character
“New land is hard, and vigorous and sturdy,” Lawrence wrote. “It scorns evidence of weakness. There is nothing of sham or hypocrisy in it. It is what it is, without apology.”
Siegel said that, in the end, the motto fits what the Class of 2021 has gone through as well.
“You each clearly understand that when life becomes difficult it is not just an obstacle, it is an opportunity,” Siegel said. “In a time of uncertainty, you thrived like few other students in the state, or, for that matter, in the country.
“A crisis or a pandemic is going to amplify who you are,” Siegel said. “So as I stand before you, it is what it is. You exemplified the very best of what this community has to offer.”