'It is what it is': North Platte High School celebrates Class of 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stoner said through the adversity of the pandemic, the group learned how to find new ways to accomplish tasks for the better.

“We did not sit there in the moments of anguish,” Stoner said. “We simply said, ‘It is what it is,’ and made sure to cherish the moments we got, no matter how small they seemed.

“We made sure to care for one another and we united as a town,” Stoner said. “We got what we got and we went with it, because that is just what we do.”

NPHS principal Scott Siegel touched on the theme during his remark to the seniors as well.

He admitted he wasn’t initially fond of the class motto but discovered the saying dates to a column by J.E. Lawrence that appeared in the Nebraska State Journal in 1949. Lawrence used it in his thoughts about the way that pioneer life molded an individual’s character

“New land is hard, and vigorous and sturdy,” Lawrence wrote. “It scorns evidence of weakness. There is nothing of sham or hypocrisy in it. It is what it is, without apology.”

Siegel said that, in the end, the motto fits what the Class of 2021 has gone through as well.