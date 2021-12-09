Kindergarten, preschool registration opens Monday for North Platte Public Schools

Fall 2022 North Platte kindergarten and Bullpup preschool registration will open on Monday, North Platte Public Schools said in a press release. Families can complete registration online at nppsd.org by clicking on the menu tab. In-person registration can be completed at the NPPS Welcome Center, 301 F St.

“We are excited to open our kindergarten and preschool registration in December,” said Ron Hanson, NPPS superintendent. “Opening registration earlier allows families to make plans for their student’s education and allows us to hire teachers for open positions who will provide the most caring and engaging learning environment possible.”

Students currently enrolled in the Bullpup preschool program do not need to complete an online registration form for kindergarten enrollment. These students will be automatically enrolled in their resident boundary school.

All students attending North Platte Public Schools are required to provide;

» Parent or guardian proof of residence (i.e., utility bill with parent or guardian name and address) and photo ID (driver’s license).

» Student birth certificate.

» Current immunizations,