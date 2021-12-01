McCook Community College students to present research on isopods

Three McCook Community College students will present findings about isopods at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday during a public science symposium at the Weeth Theater in Tipton Hall.

Sophomores Anika Johnson, Trey Weintz and Tasha Scott are part of a scientific research class.

Johnson’s research tries to determine how different breeds of isopods (also known as roly-polies) are impacted by ground vibrations made by agricultural machinery and human activity. Weintz’s research examines how isopod survival may be affected by climate change. Scott has been looking at ispods’ ability to decompose in different types of plant life.

Instructor Rob Bogardus, who first offered this course in 2014, said it was designed to allow biology students the chance to create and conduct original research, and to create their own experiments to answer questions that have never been tested before.

It’s a one-semester experience in being a scientist, Bogardus said, and helps prepare students for future science careers. MCC has devoted a designated research space in the former greenhouse on the west side of Barnett Hall, to house the research equipment as well as the experiments.