McDaid Elementary sixth graders publish book on life during the pandemic

Each year the McDaid Elementary sixth graders publish a book, and with the COVID-19 pandemic changing life for many, this year’s subject matter reflected the situation.

The pages highlight a Bitmoji of each student, a mask designed by each student and a fact about COVID-19.

“I’m proud of everyone who worked on this book,” said sixth grader Tiffany Townsend. “I think the book is awesome!”

Townsend said 2020 was a hard year and the students had a lot to overcome.

“I feel like when we grow up,” Townsend said, “we’ll have this book to remind us of how we all got through it together.”

Ben Heirigs said despite the challenges, there were positives to remember as well.

“Even though 2020 overall wasn’t a good year, our book helped us find some special parts of it,” Heirigs said. “Like it says in our book, ‘Nothing is more important than being with the ones you love.’”

The book is dedicated to hope, said teachers Raegan Skillstad and Kelsie O’Neill.

It is available for purchase for $10. To order a book, call McDaid at 308-532-0622.

All proceeds will go to the McDaid PTO.