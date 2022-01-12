Mentorship inspires McDaid student's fundraiser to help Kenyan students

He was tasked with making a presentation to St. Patrick Catholic Church and spoke at the four Masses last weekend.

“I talked about what we did two years ago and how we exceeded our goal,” Ben said. “I talked about how Dr. Baxter and I are TeamMates members and how the school burned down and how much money we needed to raise.”

Baxter said Ben did a great job in making his presentation and the church responded in a big way.

“I think we all love to see young people doing good things in our world.” Baxter said, “and having a passion for helping people and living out their Christian faith.”

Baxter will be taking his annual eye clinic mission trip in February to Shikunga, a village in western Kenya.

A larger project that is underway is a hospital that is being built in Kakamega County. The building will be named Craig Memorial Rotary Clinic, after Baxter’s son who died six years ago.

The students have been making presentations at all three area Catholic parishes, as well as the North Platte Catholic Schools. They are also asking for assistance from all other area churches, civic organizations and the community at large.