Mid-Plains Community College board approves publication of preliminary budget

The Mid Plains Community College Board of Governors approved publication of the preliminary budget as presented on Wednesday at its regular board meeting.
A change in the schedule that moved board meetings from the fourth week to the third week will mean the final levy will not be set until after the county assessors certify valuations on Friday.
“There will be some things on the (preliminary) budget that will change potentially,” said Michael Steele, vice president of administrative services. “The overall total expenditures will be the same, but we’ve not done the total final verification because I don’t do that until I have every single official number from the state and the county.”
The total expenditures are set at $50,961,330, which is 4.03% higher than the 2020 budget. The property tax request is set at $15,509,314.57, which is 1.5% higher than the previous year’s $15,279,948.26.
The projected tax rate, prior to certification, is 7.55 cents for $100 of valuation. The tax rate for 2020 was 7.45 cents per $100 of valuation.
“The general operating and capital funds are the two tax-supported funds for property taxes,” said Ryan Purdy, MPCC president. “There really is no change to those as far as expenditures, our general fund is actually going to be down a couple percent.”
He said the capital fund will be in line with the college’s facility master plan.
“We’ve got some uncompleted construction projects and we anticipate our health and science center expansion coming on in the spring,” Purdy said. “So there’s an increase in expenditures out of house, but as far as the tax request is concerned, we’ve been working with the board looking at a 2% increase on our general fund and then maintaining our 2-cent capital levy we’ve had for several years.”
The board will meet on Sept. 15 to approve the final budget once all the numbers are completed.
In other action, the board reaffirmed Cynthia Duncan and Steele to the Valentine Community Education Agency, removed Jennifer Nollette and appointed Carolyn Petersen.
The board accepted the Full-Time Equivalent report as presented by Tad Pfeifer, director of Institutional Effectiveness.