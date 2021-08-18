Mid-Plains Community College board approves publication of preliminary budget

The Mid Plains Community College Board of Governors approved publication of the preliminary budget as presented on Wednesday at its regular board meeting.

A change in the schedule that moved board meetings from the fourth week to the third week will mean the final levy will not be set until after the county assessors certify valuations on Friday.

“There will be some things on the (preliminary) budget that will change potentially,” said Michael Steele, vice president of administrative services. “The overall total expenditures will be the same, but we’ve not done the total final verification because I don’t do that until I have every single official number from the state and the county.”

The total expenditures are set at $50,961,330, which is 4.03% higher than the 2020 budget. The property tax request is set at $15,509,314.57, which is 1.5% higher than the previous year’s $15,279,948.26.

The projected tax rate, prior to certification, is 7.55 cents for $100 of valuation. The tax rate for 2020 was 7.45 cents per $100 of valuation.

