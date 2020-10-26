Mid-Plains Community College board members to consider buying real estate next to Imperial Campus

Mid-Plains Community College Area board members will recommend architects for improvements at two of its three major campuses when they meet Wednesday night in McCook.

The Board of Governors’ regular monthly meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the McCook Community College Student Union, 1205 E. Third St.

Board members will recommend architects for projects at McCook’s East Campus — the former Republican River Valley Event Center — and the Health & Science Center at North Platte Community College’s South Campus.

Both are part of an approximately $50 million facilities master plan involving several Mid-Plains campuses. Work on the first projects started in 2018.

In another related item, the board will consider buying real estate next to the Imperial Campus for $300,000.

Mid-Plains awarded a $1.481 million bid to remodel and expand that campus in February to Wayne Dowhower Construction of North Platte.